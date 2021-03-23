11 Oregon counties to change COVID risk levels Friday

Temperature checks are given to people arriving for no-cost Covid-19 antibody testing organized by the GuardHeart Foundation and the City of Pico Rivera on February 17, 2021 in Pico Rivera, California. – The Covid-19 Sars-Cov-2 serology antibody tests are covered under the CARES Act and is available to community members without insurance as the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several Oregon Counties will see their COVID-19 risk level change Friday, according to the Governor Kate Brown.

While the tri-county region’s status will remain at “Moderate,” seven counties will see their status lowered (downgraded) and four will be raised (upgraded) beginning March 26.

Downgrades

–Baker is moving from Moderate to Lower

–Jefferson is moving from High to Lower

–Lane is moving from Moderate to Lower

–Yamhill is moving from Moderate to Lower

–Columbia is moving from High to Moderate

–Polk is moving from High to Moderate

–Douglas is moving from Extreme to High

Upgrades

–Clatsop is moving from Lower to Moderate

–Grant is moving from Lower to Moderate

–Lincoln is moving from Lower to Moderate

–Curry is moving from High to Extreme

Pending

Klamath qualifies for High Risk but is given a two-week caution period at Moderate Risk because it moved down from High Risk in the last movement period.

Josephine qualifies for Extreme Risk but is given a two-week caution period at High Risk because it moved down from High Risk in the last movement period.

The latest figures mean there will be two counties in the Extreme Risk level, six at High Risk, 14 at Moderate Risk, and 14 at Lower Risk through April 8, according to health officials.

“This week we continue to see the majority of counties at Lower and Moderate Risk, and I want to thank Oregonians once again for making smart choices throughout this pandemic,” said Governor Brown in a statement Tuesday. “As we work to open up vaccine eligibility to all Oregonians by May 1, we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel get a little brighter. But, we still have more work to do to reach the level of community-wide protection we need. I encourage all Oregonians to keep wearing your masks, maintain physical distance, stay home when sick, and get your vaccine when it’s available to you.”

A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.