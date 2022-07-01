PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Lane County has reported two presumed monkeypox cases after testing from the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory, making it the second and third presumptive case reported in Oregon.

Jason Davis, a spokesperson for Lane County Public Health, said an epidemiological link between the first and second case reported in the county — which both were reported on Friday — has not been established.

“Unfortunately, we think we’ll see a few more [cases] come along,” Davis told KOIN 6 News on the phone.

Officials said the first patient is an adult who did not have a travel history in areas with known cases. Lane County noted the test sample has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. The second patient was identified only as an adult residing in Lane County.

Officials note that the monkeypox virus is rare but potentially serious and typically includes flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash. Most infections last between two to four weeks.

“The number of monkeypox cases has been growing in the U.S.,” said Dr. Lisandra Guzman, Lane County Deputy Public Health Officer. “Though this is the first confirmed case in Lane County, we know there are likely other cases. We are encouraging doctors to consider this in people who have a rash or skin lesion that looks like monkeypox.”

Lane County Public Health is working with Oregon Health Authority to notify anyone who may have been in contact with the patient. Meanwhile, the patient is isolated at home, according to officials.

Since May 2022, 396 cases of monkeypox have been identified in the U.S. No deaths related to the monkeypox outbreak have been reported, officials said.

According to Lane County, “monkeypox is transmitted by skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through bodily fluids or through respiratory secretions.”

Lane County advises those who are experiencing an unexplained rash or other symptoms to see their healthcare provider or visit a public health clinic.