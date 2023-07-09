PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In November 2020, Oregon voters passed Measure 110, the Drug Addiction and Recovery Act, which decriminalized small amounts of most drugs in favor of treatment options and is funded by Oregon’s cannabis tax.

While the Oregon Health Authority says some drug addiction treatment facilities have been expanded and some new facilities have come online, there have been challenges in the rollout of funding programs under the measure as Oregonians grapple with a drug crisis.

Oregon’s Behavioral Health Director Ebony Clarke says the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged progress Measure 110 aimed to achieve.

“We are climbing out of a pandemic and so we saw a notable increase at the inception of the pandemic and throughout. I think that the pandemic really just added to the perfect storm of the issues, challenges and crises that we are seeing,” Clarke said. “In terms of Measure 110 and the impact that it has had on the current crisis that we are seeing around illicit substance, I believe that it’s too soon to have definite data or information to be able to say that there’s a direct correlation of Measure 110 to what we’re seeing on the street.”

According to Clarke, OHA’s second quarter data shows an increase in people getting assessed for behavioral health services, “stepping into services,” and using peer support and harm reduction services. Clarke says this data is “promising” for the state’s early investments.

The behavioral health director says addressing the drug crisis will require collaboration between the Oregon Health Authority, law enforcement and community partners.

“There is a definite sense of urgency as we are continuing to see the issues play out as a result of the illicit substance crisis that we have. It takes a collective approach. When I think about Measure 110, part of the aim was to create a process or strategy to addressing those addicted to illicit substance through a health care, human-centered approach. Just because, quite frankly, for far too long we in society have relied on law enforcement and the criminal justice system to solve for the issues specific to substance use,” Clarke said.

“The goal is to look at how do we take a health care approach? How do we create a menu of options? How do we continue to enhance our continuum of care so that we can really start to fill in gaps while at the same time, leaning in and being intentional in terms of partnership with the various systems that can also impact this crisis that we have.”

She said people can’t rely on the health care system or the Oregon Health Authority to solve the current fentanyl and illicit substance crisis we’re in.

“Health care definitely plays a key and a critical role, but we also have to partner with our community-based providers, we also have to partner with law enforcement, we also have to partner with first responders and so many more.”

Oregon needs increased capacity at its drug treatment center, Clarke said, because those in need of care are often put on a waitlist and beds are full.

Over the past few years, Oregon has allocated more than $1 billion for behavioral health services — with the Oregon legislature making focused investments on boosting treatment center capacity and building more facilities.

But another issue challenging progress is a workforce shortage, Clarke said.

“Our system is still impacted by the pandemic, specific to workforce shortage and so I’d say over the next year to two years, we’ll start to see this phasing increase in various levels of care,” Clarke said. “At the moment, we do not have enough capacity and that’s what we’re focused on – building and enhancing.”

So far, Clarke says Oregon has been able to maintain its critical workforce across the state as some investments went towards increased pay and incentives for behavioral health workers. Additionally, the state has expanded peer support services for people in behavioral health treatment, Clarke said, along with development of new facilities.