30 National Guard members to help fill hospital staffing shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thirty members of the Oregon National Guard will help fill a staffing shortage at the Oregon State Hospital starting this week.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon State Hospital has been experiencing a staffing shortage on its Salem Campus. They say without personnel resources to help this “dire situation,” the hospital would not be able to provide proper services to patients.

Officials recently submitted a request through the Office of Emergency Management to bring in 30 members from the National Guard.

Those requested members will arrive at OSH on Monday and will complete around three weeks of training to learn basic nursing duties. The members will then stay at the hospital until the end of July.

Hundreds of hospital staff are reportedly using some type of COVID-19 leave at the moment. The number of those utilizing the leave spiked in February, with a 45% increase in direct care staff (195 to 283) from February to March, along with a 47% increase for all employees (281 to 412).

OSH says nearly 700 employees have recently used some type of their COVID leave.