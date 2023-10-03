PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 75,000 Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers across the United States, including Oregon and Washington, are set to strike for 3 days, marking the largest healthcare worker strike in history.

The strike comes after what the union is calling bad faith bargaining that is impeding progress towards solutions to short-staffing issues.

“Frontline healthcare workers see patient care in crisis every day. We know that the crisis cannot be solved unless Kaiser executives follow the law and take dramatic action now to solve the crisis by investing in its workforce,” said Megan Mayes, Patient Access Representative, Westside Medical Center, Hillsboro, Oregon. “We’re prepared to take action to solve the Kaiser short-staffing crisis and to keep our patients safe.”

There will be strike lines set up at several locations around Oregon and Southwest Washington, and hundreds across the country.

Starting Oct. 4 at 6 a.m., strikes will begin at the main strike hub, Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas and more strikes will begin at 7 a.m. at Cascade Park Medical Offices in Vancouver, North Lancaster Medical Offices in Salem and Kaiser Permanente Longview-Kelso Medical Office in Longview.

Workers claim that Kaiser is committing unfair labor practices, and understaffing their locations to boost profits.

According to a survey of 33,000 employees, two-thirds said they have seen care delayed or fully denied due to the short staffing.