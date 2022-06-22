PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pride Month is a celebration of everything queer and the past and present struggles that have plagued the community.

As we celebrate Pride, we must also face some realities that live in a parallel. After-life planning for the queer community has been met with resistance.

Great Goodbyes , a digital platform in Portland Oregon, is leading the way for inclusive end-of-life planning and arranging, offers local resources, from venues and vendors to caterers, and unique inspiration, for any and everyone to celebrate a life in a meaningful way.

Great Goodbyes understands that no matter who you are, saying goodbye is hard but it doesn’t have to be ordinary.