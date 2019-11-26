Stomach virus keeps Albany schools closed this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All Albany public schools will be closed for the rest of the week after a stomach virus swept through the area, making students, staff and teachers ill.

Greater Albany Public Schools announced the closure on Facebook Monday evening. The decision was made after the district consulted with several public health agencies, including the Oregon Health Authority and the Linn and Benton County Health Departments.

Periwinkle Elementary School was closed Monday, however all other schools within the district had class as regularly scheduled. School officials took a look at Monday’s attendance records and noticed a jump in absences. Some were due to the spreading illness, however, a number of families also opted to keep their children home from school as a precautionary measure.

Anyone who has come down with the stomach virus is advised to stay home until symptoms have passed for at least 48 hours.

District-wide cleaning and disinfecting protocols were activated over the weekend and will continue through the closure.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather