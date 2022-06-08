PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and there’s an estimated 6 million Americans living with the disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Lori Stanton with the Alzheimer’s Association Oregon Chapter hopes that this month can bring attention to the disease and the resources available to people.

“Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month is really a month to celebrate taking care of our brain, doing what we can and also bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias,” Stanton said.

She went on to say raising awareness can hopefully “help reduce the stigma of the disease and get people talking — letting people know they are not alone out there. It can be a very isolating disease and we want people to not feel so alone out there.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 69,000 people in Oregon had Alzheimer’s in 2020. The organization expects that number to grow more than 20% by 2025 to 84,000.

The Alzheimer’s Association says people are available 24-7 to answer questions. You can call 1-800-272-3900 for help or head over to their website here for resources, including classes on the disease.