PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program took a hit with another audit that found there are still barriers preventing the program from being effective.

An audit of the program in 2018 laid out 12 recommendations to help both medical professionals and patients better manage prescriptions. However, in those four years the OHA has allegedly implemented four recommendations fully and has partially implemented three others.

With Oregon having the highest rate of prescription opioid misuse, officials are working to curb that issue through the PDMP.

“The opioid crisis is a grave threat both in Oregon and the around the county,” said Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “This report includes specific actions we can take to improve outcomes in our communities. State legislators and the Oregon Health Authority should implement them as soon as possible.”

The state’s recommendations are intended to strengthen the program, so it can help combat the drug epidemic, specifically the opioid crisis. Auditors say the changes needed require legislative action and support, like data sharing.

The Secretary of State’s website has the full audit posted.

KOIN 6 News will have more details later in the day.