PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The high cost of health care continues to be a heavy burden for many local families.

Research from 2019 shows that at least 60% of chapter 7 and 13 bankruptcy filings in Oregon involved medical debt. And that’s why a national movement called RIP Medical Debt is putting the spotlight on the beaver state.

Scott G. Patton with RIP Medical Debt shared about their fundraising push to help Oregonians.