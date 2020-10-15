Cancer survivor needs healthy foods, opens juice café

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — Beth Lyall-Wilson works full time as a trained aviation safety researcher, but after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 she had some extra motivation to find something healthy to offer the people in Lake Oswego.

So in May — yes, during the pandemic — she opened Kwench, a juice café with a fresh look and products full of fruits and veggies grown in the Northwest.

“I knew what it was like to go through that and what you really need to have healthy stuff in your body,” she said. “We’re going through COVID and everything so having a good alternative where you know everything is going to be useful for your body and not added sugars, that was one of my big objectives as well.”

Beth Lyall-Wilson opened Kwench in May in Lake Oswego (Courtesy photo)

Beth is in remission. She is also a board member of Breast Friends, which helps breast cancer patients and survivors.

Kwench had to close for 10 days because of smoke from the Beachie Creek Fire but they’re back open and offering special pink smoothies this month to spread awareness.

“Luckily this place gets such great people coming in, that’s one of the things I’m really enjoying about it,” she said. “And when we get to talk I do share my story and try to educate them as best we can and educate my team if people are trying to do something specific.”