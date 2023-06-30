PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – 105.1 The Buzz is partnering with Northwest Battle Buddies — a non-profit that pairs military servicemen with a service dog — for their Service Pet for a Vet campaign, helping introduce veterans to their new best friend.

The Service Pet for a Vet campaign aims to fundraise $25,000 for their program and is sharing veteran’s stories on 105.1 The Buzz.

Army Veteran Ryan Davis, from Vernonia, is among the veterans nationwide who have joined the program. Davis served as a sergeant with the Army’s 101st Airborne Division and served two deployments in Iraq.

Davis joined Northwest Battle Buddies several years ago and was paired with his first buddy, Bullet, who he credits with helping him re-acclimate to civilian life.

“Programs like Northwest Battle Buddies I think are essential for returning veterans, especially those who have experienced trauma and have PTSD like myself,” Davis said. “I also have TBI, traumatic brain injury, and the conditions of that, you kind of feel lost, like you’re not yourself anymore, you don’t have control of your life. And a program like this, getting paired with a service dog like Twitch, really brings balance to that and can really allow you to feel like you do have control in your life again and you can feel a sense of happiness and move forward with the things that you want to do and not feel so lost.”

Under Battle Buddies, dogs undergo seven months of service training before they pass the program and are paired with a veteran based on similar lifestyles.

“When I started this program, I was very skeptical because I’m a veteran; I’m a tough guy, I don’t need any help, why would I need a service dog? But it’s honestly one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Davis explained.

Now working with his second Battle Buddy, Twitch — who is the 200th Battle Buddy the organization has paired with a vet — Davis says he still feels the support, noting one of the best things Twitch helps with compression therapy and will help wake him up during a nightmare.

Davis added that the program “changed my life for the better.”