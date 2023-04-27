PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With summer-like heat on the way, local rescue agencies are warning those headed outdoors that water temps are still cold and pose some dangers for swimmers.

Lieutenant Patrick Delair, with Swift water rescue team for Clackamas Fire District 1, says even though Oregon “lucked out” with more mountain snow this year — which helped fill reservoirs for the rest of summer — the glacier runoff leads to cold river temperatures.

“Even though the sun is out, and it feels warm, the temperature difference between the air temperature and the water temperature can make it feel very frigid,” Delair explained. “The biggest danger is that temperature difference is so great.”

Once in the frigid temps, Delair says, “your body just kind of goes into shock, your muscles can cramp up, you can feel like it takes your breath away.”

Delair says the agency sees a steady stream of rescues throughout the year.

To help keep safe in the water, Delair encourages people to wear life jackets, tell others where you’re going, to not swim alone and to not be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.