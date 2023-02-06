The Confederated Tribe of Grand Ronde is opening a second Great Circle Recovery clinic in Southeast Portland in February 2023. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In an effort to stifle the seemingly ever-growing number of overdoses, a new opioid treatment clinic is opening in Portland with the backing of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.

Federal numbers show opioid overdose deaths among Native Americans are increasing dramatically — and illegal fentanyl is behind much of it. According to a press release, this new Great Circle Recovery clinic will aim to make opioid treatment more accessible by lowering the barriers to that treatment.

“According to the CDC, opioid overdose deaths among Native Americans are higher than the national average, increasing by more than 500% since 2000,” the press release stated.

Slated to open mid-February, this will be the second Great Circle Recovery clinic. With money from the tribe, along with federal and state funding, the first location was opened in Salem back in April 2021 — and has since served over 500 people.

Health officials with the Tribe tell KOIN 6 News that building a clinic along Southeast 82nd Avenue just off Powell Boulevard will help get to the root of crime and drug problems in the area.

“At Great Circle Recovery we care about more than the medical side of treatment,” Health and Wellness Director for the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Kelly Rowe said. “We believe that focusing on the health and well-being of the entire person will set them up for long-term success in their recovery.”

They say starting this month, they expect to help hundreds of patients not just get on medication to get off addiction — but help connect them with housing and job service contacts as well.

Some of those in recovery stated that aside from access to wraparound services, the key is having a community that will provide emotional support with programs like Painted Horse Recovery.

“A lot of us who gather here, who come here and live here have been on the streets, have been in addiction, who have been without jobs or without homes, without any sort of outlook in life — I owe my life to Grand Ronde’s Behavioral Health [Center], that’s who sent us to treatment,” said Lydell Suppah with Painted Horse Recovery.

The Tribe’s press release says the clinic will “continue with the Tribe’s holistic and comprehensive approach to treatment and provide treatment to any Tribal Member, other natives, and the community at large.”

The clinic is located at 3580 SE 82nd Avenue.