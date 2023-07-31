PORTLAND, Ore, (KOIN) — A bill authorizing an overhaul of the organ transplant system in the United States is now awaiting President Biden’s signature, after the bill received unanimous approval from Congress.

Critics say the current system has been troubled with corruption, inefficiencies and lack of oversight.

“We have about 100,000 Americans who are waiting for lifesaving organ transplant access across the country. You’ve got almost 900 of them waiting in Oregon; seven of them die every month because that call for a lifesaving transplant never comes through,” said Jennifer Erikson, the former organ donation policy lead for the Obama administration.

Under the new bill — led by Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley — the Health Resources and Services Administration will be accepting bids from for-profit and non-profit groups to help run the new organ donation system.

“What the investigation from the United States Senate, led by Senator Ron Wyden and Chuck Grassley, has said is from the top down, the U.S. transplant network is not working, putting American’s lives at risk,” Erikson said. “They called out corruption from the current contractor, whose been in place since 1986 and what we’re going to see is a system where there’s no longer a monopoly with the stranglehold on the system for organs across the country.”

Erikson added, “the contractor’s really critical because it all starts there. In the Senate investigation, they all found that the current contractor is 15 times more likely to lose an organ in transit than an airline is a suitcase; that it’s technology regularly goes down for up to an hour or more at a time, and in that time, organs can’t be matched.”

Erikson says under the bill, health IT systems can be up and running 24-7 and an independent board can oversee the transplant network “in terms of policy and patient’s interests without conflicts.”

“What we need now, is for the best in class in each field to turn up and to keep patients in mind and operate transparently at every turn,” Erison added — noting the Health Resources and Services Administration will start putting out calls for its first contract in the fall.

“I hope what people are heartened by is in an incredibly politically fractious time, this is something, support for organ donation and organ transplant patients, that brought people together across the aisle,” Erikson said. “I’m really hopeful what this can mean for patients.”