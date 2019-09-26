Live Now
CBSN: Closing Arguments in Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump
1  of  33
Closings
Amity Sch. Dist. Battle Ground Sch. Dist. Camas Sch. Dist. Centennial Sch. Dist. Clackamas Co. Children's Comm. Clatskanie Sch. Dist. Colton Sch. Dist. Corbett Sch. Dist. Country Christian Molalla Damascus Christian Early Care & Ed. - ECE@ESD 112 EOCF Head Start/ECEAP Estacada Sch. Dist. Firm Foundation Christian Green Mountain Sch. Dist. Gresham-Barlow Sch. Dist. Hockinson Sch. Dist. Kalama Sch. Dist. Kelso Sch. Dist. La Center Sch. Dist. Molalla River Academy Molalla River Sch. Dist. Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. Newberg Sch. Dist. North Santiam Sch. Dist. (Stayton) OCDC Headstart Open Door Christian Acad. Silver Falls Sch. Dist. Summit Learning Charter Toutle Lake SD Wahkiakum Sch. Dist. Washougal Sch. Dist. Woodland Sch. Dist.

Coronavirus

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Latest Coronavirus Video

WHO Declares Health Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "WHO Declares Health Emergency"

Second U.S. Case of Coronavirus Confirmed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second U.S. Case of Coronavirus Confirmed"

WHO: Virus outbreak is 'emergency in China'

Thumbnail for the video titled "WHO: Virus outbreak is 'emergency in China'"

Chicago woman with coronavirus in good condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chicago woman with coronavirus in good condition"

Health Ministry:Virus seems less serious than SARS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Ministry:Virus seems less serious than SARS"

More Coronavirus Headlines

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget