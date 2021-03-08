1.2M Oregonians vaccinated; 234 more COVID cases added

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State health officials added 234 more confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 Monday, along with two more deaths.

The latest totals brought the number of Oregonians infected by the virus to 157,515 and the death toll to 2,298, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Both casualties reported Monday–a 73-year-old Lane County woman and a 75-year-old Douglas County man–had underlying medical conditions, OHA said.

Hospitalizations increased by three to 199 and the number of intensive care unit patients fell by one to 33.

Vaccinations

OHA reported 21,793 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been added to the state immunization registry.

The state has now administered 1,163,828 first and second doses of the 1,420,125 doses (82%) that have been delivered to sites across Oregon, according to OHA.

FEMA awards $110M to Oregon for vaccinations

OHA also reported the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded $110 million in federal funding to assist the agency and its partners in operating dozens of COVID-19 vaccination centers throughout the state.

“The FEMA-supported vaccination centers will be able to administer more than 2 million vaccines during the 90-day operational period,” OHA said in its report Monday. “Timelines are still under review.”

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (26), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (22), Hood River (1), Jackson (22), Josephine (5), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Marion (22), Multnomah (31), Polk (3), Washington (57) and Yamhill (2).