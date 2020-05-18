Oregon COVID report: 43 of 62 new cases in closed counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority confirmed one new death related to the coronavirus Monday, putting the state’s death toll at 138.

Sixty-two new cases of the virus were confirmed, as well as two new presumptive cases. A total of 3,687 Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.

Monday’s reported death was a 69-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on May 16 and died later the same day. The man had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (5), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (1), Lane (1), Malheur (2), Marion (16), Multnomah (12), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (10), Yamhill (2).

That means a total of 43 of the 62 cases are in counties that have not reopened, either by Gov. Kate Brown’s decision or because county officials have not yet applied to reopen.