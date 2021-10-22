10 new virus-related deaths reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported 10 more COVID-19-related deaths and more than 1,500 new confirmed and presumptive cases in the state on Friday.

The new deaths bring the state’s death toll to 4,284, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Friday’s report included 1,517 new cases, bringing the overall state total to 357,526.

Multnomah County reported the most deaths on Friday, with three residents dying, including a 50-year-old woman. Washington County reported the deaths of two residents, while Klamath, Harney, Marion, Linn and Malheur counties all reported one resident death each.

Multnomah County also reported the most COVID-19 cases, with 153, followed by Linn County with 134, Deschutes County with 126, Lane County with 120, Clackamas County with 119, Marion County with 118 and Washington County with 110.

Other reported cases by county are as follows: Baker (10), Benton (28), Clatsop (12), Columbia (29), Coos (25), Crook (44), Curry (6), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Hood River (8), Jackson (80), Jefferson (36), Josephine (36), Klamath (54), Lake (15), Lincoln (19), Malheur (20), Morrow (6), Polk (37), Sherman (2), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (42), Union (11), Wasco (14), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (41).

Friday’s report comes on the heels of a new COVID-19 forecast from OHA showing daily cases and hospitalizations are expected to continue falling over the next two weeks and the CDC recommending booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

As of Friday, there are 30 fewer COVID-19 hospitalized patients with 537 across the entire state, with 128 patients in intensive care units, which is five fewer than on Thursday, according to OHA.

However, OHA reports emergency departments in the state are still experiencing “significant strain” as operations respond to the current surge.

OHA reports there are 45 available adult ICU beds out of 703 and 280 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,097, or 6% and 7% availability, respectively.

Meanwhile, OHA reports 13,526 new COVID-19 vaccination doses were added to the state’s immunization registry on Thursday. Of that number, 842 were initial doses; 922 were second doses; 3,477 were third doses and booster doses; 8,203 doses were administered on previous days, but were finally entered into the vaccine registry, according to OHA.

As of Friday, 2.7 million Oregonians have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 2.5 million have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.