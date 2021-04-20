10 Oregon counties move to ‘High Risk’

Employees work in a restaurant open for to-go or delivery orders only, in Burbank, California, November 23, 2020. – Starting November 24 Los Angeles County will suspend outdoor dining for restaurants in hopes of slowing an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases. The measure has sparked a backlash from eateries and some county officials, who worry about the devastating economic toll. Los Angeles County recorded its highest one-day total for COVID-19 cases on November 23 since the pandemic began. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 10 Oregon counties are moving to the High Risk category on Friday.

Governor Kate Brown made the announcement on Tuesday. Washington, Clatsop, Columbia and Polk counties were moved from Moderate Risk to Higher Risk. Yamhill, Baker, Crook, Jefferson, Lane and Wasco counties made the jump to Higher Risk from Lower Risk.

Hood River County was moved into Moderate Risk from Lower Risk.

Effective April 29, there will be 23 counties in the High Risk level, three at Moderate Risk, and 10 at Lower Risk.

Three counties are in a 2-week cautionary period.