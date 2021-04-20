10 Oregon counties move to ‘High Risk’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 10 Oregon counties are moving to the High Risk category on Friday.
Governor Kate Brown made the announcement on Tuesday. Washington, Clatsop, Columbia and Polk counties were moved from Moderate Risk to Higher Risk. Yamhill, Baker, Crook, Jefferson, Lane and Wasco counties made the jump to Higher Risk from Lower Risk.
Hood River County was moved into Moderate Risk from Lower Risk.
Effective April 29, there will be 23 counties in the High Risk level, three at Moderate Risk, and 10 at Lower Risk.
Three counties are in a 2-week cautionary period.
- Grant County qualifies for High Risk but is given a two-week caution period at Lower Risk because it moved down from Moderate Risk in the last movement period.
- Malheur County qualifies for Moderate Risk but is given a two-week caution period at Lower Risk because it moved down from Moderate Risk in the last movement period.
- Umatilla County qualifies for High Risk but is given a two-week caution period at Moderate Risk because it moved down from High Risk in the last movement period.