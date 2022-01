10 Oregon counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate this week

Respiratory therapist Frans Oudenaar, left, and registered nurse Bryan Hofilena cover a body of a COVID-19 patient with a sheet at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Dec. 14, 2021. The fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, but COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

There have been close to 6,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/Stacker) — COVID-19 is spreading across Oregon, and some communities and counties have been impacted by the virus more than others.

With the help of Stacker.com, KOIN 6 News compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in the state. As of Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Oregon Health Authority has reported 5,908 COVID-19 related deaths.

The United States as of Jan. 19 reached 854,292 COVID-19-related deaths and 67.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 63% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 38.7% have received booster doses.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 18, 2021.

Below, you will find 10 counties in the state with the highest COVID-19 death rate.

#10. Union County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (65 total deaths)

— 74.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon — #2,141 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,421 (3,870 total cases)

— 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon New cases per 100k in the past week: 455 (122 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

#9. Umatilla County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (190 total deaths)

— 75.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon — #2,118 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,952 (17,891 total cases)

— 88.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,479 (1,153 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

#8. Crook County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (62 total deaths)

— 82.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon — #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,178 (4,192 total cases)

— 41.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,131 (276 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

#7. Klamath County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (178 total deaths)

— 87.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon — #1,978 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (4 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,046 (10,267 total cases)

— 23.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon New cases per 100k in the past week: 761 (519 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

#6. Jefferson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (70 total deaths)

— 104.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon — #1,765 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,303 (5,253 total cases)

— 75.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,395 (344 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

#5. Douglas County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (320 total deaths)

— 107.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon — #1,721 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,883 (15,407 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon New cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (541 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

#4. Lake County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (23 total deaths)

— 110.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon — #1,689 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,170 (1,115 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (17 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#3. Malheur County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (95 total deaths)

— 123.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon — #1,506 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,357 (6,529 total cases)

— 75.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,053 (322 new cases, +106% change from previous week)

#2. Josephine County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (284 total deaths)

— 133.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon — #1,371 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.1 (8 new deaths, -11% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,946 (12,201 total cases)

— 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon New cases per 100k in the past week: 577 (505 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

#1. Harney County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (34 total deaths)

— 230.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon — #450 highest rate among all counties nationwide New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,354 (1,283 total cases)

— 42.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (9 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

For a full list, click here.

Editor’s Note: KOIN 6 News edited this story originally published on stacker.com to include only 10 counties on the list, extract specific words and add more words as necessary. This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.