10 Oregon counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/Stacker) — With COVID-19 cases surging in Oregon due to the omicron variant, health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated and get boosted.

With the help of Stacker.com, KOIN 6 News compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the state.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and COVID Act Now, counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, 81.8% of people ages 18 and older living in Oregon have initiated COVID-19 vaccination and have received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, Jan. 19. 74.5% have completed their primary series, or have received one dose of Johnson & Johnson, two doses of Moderna or two doses of Pfizer vaccines.

38.5% have received a booster of any COVID-19 vaccine in addition to completing their primary series.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the entire U.S. population is fully vaccinated, and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Below, you’ll find the top 10 counties in Oregon with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate.

#10. Clatsop County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (25,661 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

— 33.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

#9. Lane County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (250,618 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

— 25.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

#8. Clackamas County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (277,567 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

— 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

#7. Deschutes County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (132,066 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

— 18.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 38.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

#6. Lincoln County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (34,300 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

— 15.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 23.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

#5. Baker County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (11,116 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

— 69.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 30.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

#4. Benton County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (67,646 fully vaccinated)

— 8.5% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

— 64.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

#3. Washington County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.4% (441,355 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

— 45.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

#2. Multnomah County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.4% (621,396 fully vaccinated)

— 14.0% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

— 18.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

#1. Hood River County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (19,050 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

— 17.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

