10 workers test positive for virus at Albany’s National Frozen Foods plant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ten employees at the National Frozen Foods plant in Albany have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by the Albany Democratic-Herald.

The Democratic-Herald also said that the first two cases were confirmed on April 16, meaning the virus spread to at least eight others within a week.

The Democratic-Herald reported that the Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Division of the Department of Consumer & Business Services is investigating safety complaints regarding the “coronavirus, social distancing and other safety precautions at the plant.” However, a memo to the workers from the plant manager stated “We have verified with the Health Department we should continue our regular work schedule. If you feel you have been exposed and need to self-quarantine, please inform the HR department.”

