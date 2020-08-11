105-year-old woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 11 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Oregon on Tuesday.
The state’s death toll is now 368. Eight of the deaths reported Tuesday were found during data reconciliation by the Oregon Health Authority, they noted.
Also Tuesday, 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the state total to 21,774.
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (4), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (5), Douglas (5), Hood River (8), Jackson (12), Jefferson (6), Josephine (9), Klamath (3), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (12), Malheur (19), Marion (42), Morrow (6), Multnomah (60), Polk (5), Umatilla (16), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (41), and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s oldest known COVID-19 victim is a 105-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died on July 5 in her residence.
