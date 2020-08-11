105-year-old woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Clackamas County

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19, elementary school students use hand sanitizer before entering school for classes in Godley, Texas. As schools reopen around the country, their ability to quickly identify and contain coronavirus outbreaks before they get out of hand is about to be put to the test. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 11 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Oregon on Tuesday.

The state’s death toll is now 368. Eight of the deaths reported Tuesday were found during data reconciliation by the Oregon Health Authority, they noted.

Also Tuesday, 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the state total to 21,774.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (4), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (5), Douglas (5), Hood River (8), Jackson (12), Jefferson (6), Josephine (9), Klamath (3), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (12), Malheur (19), Marion (42), Morrow (6), Multnomah (60), Polk (5), Umatilla (16), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (41), and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s oldest known COVID-19 victim is a 105-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died on July 5 in her residence.