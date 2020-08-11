105-year-old woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Clackamas County

Coronavirus

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19, elementary school students use hand sanitizer before entering school for classes in Godley, Texas. As schools reopen around the country, their ability to quickly identify and contain coronavirus outbreaks before they get out of hand is about to be put to the test. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 11 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Oregon on Tuesday.

The state’s death toll is now 368. Eight of the deaths reported Tuesday were found during data reconciliation by the Oregon Health Authority, they noted.

Also Tuesday, 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the state total to 21,774.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (4), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (5), Douglas (5), Hood River (8), Jackson (12), Jefferson (6), Josephine (9), Klamath (3), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (12), Malheur (19), Marion (42), Morrow (6), Multnomah (60), Polk (5), Umatilla (16), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (41), and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s oldest known COVID-19 victim is a 105-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died on July 5 in her residence.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss