PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 307 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 203,671.

Six new deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,670. 172 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 36 of them in ICU beds.

Oregon is averaging administering 14,560 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. In total, the state has administered 2,305,442 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,645,747 first and second doses of Moderna and 151,144 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

1,951,646 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,292,591 people who have had at least one dose.

106,455 more Oregonians need to get vaccinated for the state to reach the 70% threshold.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (5), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (6), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (21), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Josephine (7), Klamath (3), Lane (27), Linn (12), Malheur (3), Marion (35), Multnomah (31), Polk (4), Umatilla (14), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (45), Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,695th death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 18 and died on June 6 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,696th death is a 57-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 19 and died on May 31 at Legacy Silverton Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,697th death is a 93-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on May 28 and died on June 4 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,698th death is a 100-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on May 10 and died on June 4 at Grande Ronde Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,699th death is a 75-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on June 2 and died on June 5 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,670th death is a 70-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on May 18 and died on May 27 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.