11 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eleven new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon were reported on Thursday, along with 849 new and confirmed cases.

The state’s death toll now stands at 1,843; the number of confirmed and presumptive cases reported on Thursday brought the total number of cases to 135,973.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported nearly 15,000 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immunization registry; however, of the total, only 8,699 were administered on Wednesday, Jan. 20, while 6,252 were administered on previous days and entered into the state’s vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Of the deaths reported Thursday, Jackson County reported the most, with five residents between the ages of 77 and 100 who died between Dec. 31, 2020 and Jan. 17; all had underlying conditions. Lane County reported the second-highest number of resident deaths, with three between the ages of 65 and 90; all of them were reported to have underlying conditions.

The county that reported the most number of new cases was again Multnomah, with 123; Washington County followed closely with the second-highest number of reported cases on Thursday with 110.

The remainder of cases reported on Thursday for each county is: Baker (4), Benton (24), Clackamas (71), Clatsop (7), Columbia (1), Coos (10), Crook (2), Deschutes (32), Douglas (22), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (42), Jefferson (6), Josephine (21), Klamath (18), Lake (1), Lane (97), Lincoln (11), Linn (23), Malheur (18), Marion (87), Morrow (11), Polk (18), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (11), Yamhill (26).