11 new COVID deaths push Oregon death toll to 408

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 11 new deaths related to the coronavirus Wednesday, pushing the state’s death toll to 408.

In the agency’s daily report, heath officials said 203 new confirmed/presumptive cases were tallied marking 23,870 cases to date.

Though Wednesday’s 11 deaths are the most reported in a single day in several weeks (the daily record being 12 set on two separate occasions), OHA said overall cases of the virus have displayed a downward trend based on week-to-week data. From August 10 through August 16, OHA recorded 1,963 new cases, down from the prior week’s total of 2,122.

Additionally, 31 deaths were reported last week, down from 39. And, hospitalizations fell to 115 from 143.

Ten of the 11 deaths reported Wednesday were from the Tri-County area:

-70-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying medical conditions

-83-year-old Polk County woman with underlying medical conditions

-99-year-old Washington County woman with underlying medical conditions

-90-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying medical conditions

-73-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying medical conditions

-84-year-old Clackamas County man with underlying medical conditions

-60-year-old Multnomah County man with underlying medical conditions

-88-year-old Multnomah County man with underlying medical conditions

-94-year-old Clackamas County man with underlying medical conditions

-86-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying medical conditions

The new cases reported were from the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (15), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (9), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lane (5), Linn (3), Malheur (10), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (41), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (11), Union (3), Washington (25), and Yamhill (7).