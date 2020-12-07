37-year-old MultCo man among 12 latest COVID deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon logged its 1,045th COVID-19 casualty Monday after the state’s Health Authority confirmed 12 new deaths tied to the virus.

One of the dozen victims was a 37-year-old Multnomah County man with no prior medical conditions, OHA said. The man tested positive on November 27 and died two days later.

OHA reported 1,331 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus in its latest report — bringing the number of Oregonians who have been infected to 85,788.

Hospitalizations also increased, according to the agency. Oregon added 19 more hospitalized patients, totaling 565 statewide. There are 120 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds — seven more than Sunday.

OHA provided the following information about the latest round of victims:

Beyond the 37-year-old from Multnomah County, the other 11 who died ranged in age from 50 to 93. Eight of them had underlying medical conditions and tests continue on the other 3 people.

Five of them lived in Multnomah County, and two in Linn County. The others lived in Gilliam, Lane, Marion, Washington and Benton counties.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (19), Clackamas (134), Columbia (7), Coos (9), Crook (6), Curry (8), Deschutes (66), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (3), Jackson (21), Jefferson (44), Josephine (21), Lane (78), Lincoln (17), Linn (50), Malheur (11), Marion (165), Multnomah (330), Polk (24), Umatilla (15), Union (7), Wasco (16), Washington (225), Yamhill (35).