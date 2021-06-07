125 new COVID cases in Oregon; closing in on 70% vaccination

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of 125 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were recorded Monday in 22 Oregon counties, health officials said. But no new deaths were added to the toll.
The tri-county region collectively had 66 of the 125 cases recorded. Lane had 14 cases and the other reporting counties showed single-digit case numbers.
Overall, the total number of coronavirus cases in Oregon since the pandemic began stands at 203,374. The death toll remains at 2694.
OHA COVID-19 information
The 7-day average of vaccinations in the state is now at 14,545 doses per day. As of Monday, another 106,671 people need a vaccination for Oregon to reach the 70% threshold to lift restrictions.
There are 206 people hospitalized in Oregon with COVID and 50 people are in the ICU.