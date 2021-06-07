125 new COVID cases in Oregon; closing in on 70% vaccination

Coronavirus

No deaths reported on Monday

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of 125 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were recorded Monday in 22 Oregon counties, health officials said. But no new deaths were added to the toll.

The tri-county region collectively had 66 of the 125 cases recorded. Lane had 14 cases and the other reporting counties showed single-digit case numbers.

Overall, the total number of coronavirus cases in Oregon since the pandemic began stands at 203,374. The death toll remains at 2694.

OHA COVID-19 information

The 7-day average of vaccinations in the state is now at 14,545 doses per day. As of Monday, another 106,671 people need a vaccination for Oregon to reach the 70% threshold to lift restrictions.

There are 206 people hospitalized in Oregon with COVID and 50 people are in the ICU.

