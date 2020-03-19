13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Oregon

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

The total number of confirmed cases in Oregon has now reached 88

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday morning.

With these 13 new cases, the total number of confirmed cases in Oregon has now reached 88. There are five new cases in Marion County, four in Multnomah County, two in Washington County and two in Linn County.

Tips from the Oregon Health Authority:

Never visit a hospital or long-term care facility if you have a fever or cough.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces like bathrooms, desks, countertops, doorknobs, computer keyboards, faucet handles, toys and cell phones.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home and away from others if you are ill.

After someone contracts COVID-19, illness usually develops within 14 days. Symptoms mirror those of the flu, including fever, cough, runny nose, headache, sore throat and general feelings of illness.

