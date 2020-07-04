18 cases of coronavirus linked to Vancouver bar and grill

Anyone who visited between June 19-25 could have been exposed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An outbreak of COVID-19 at a Vancouver restaurant has prompted public health officials to warn customers that they may be at risk of contracting the virus.

Clark County Public Health said, so far, 18 cases of the coronavirus have been linked to Orchards Tap Bar and Grill on NE Fourth Plain Boulevard. Of those cases, four were employees, and 14 were customers.

Health officials said that anyone who visited the restaurant between June 19 – 25 should contact their health care provider, notify them of their potential exposure, and get tested for COVID-19, “even if they do not have symptoms.” Clark County Public Health also said those individuals should also self-quarantine at home for two weeks, starting from the day they were last at the restaurant.

“Given the number of customers who have tested positive, we’re concerned others may be at risk of getting sick,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director, in a statement. “We want everyone at risk to get tested so we can isolate those who are contagious and quarantine all of their close contacts as quickly as possible. These steps are necessary to prevent the virus from spreading further.”

County Public Health nurses have been conducting case interviews to identify customers who were at the establishment in recent weeks. Public Health said the most recent case linked to Orchards Tap was reported on July 2.

The investigation into the outbreak was prompted after an employee at Orchards Tap tested positive for the coronavirus on June 29. The restaurant voluntarily closed a few days before on June 25, according to public health officials, and has not reopened.