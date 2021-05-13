14 new COVID deaths in Oregon as state OKs vaccine for 12+

East Alabama Medical Center nurse Harvard Graham checks fluids for a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Opelika, Ala. Just as in other places across the country, a surge in infections linked to Thanksgiving is now filling up beds at the hospital. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, raising the state’s death toll to 2,572.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 733 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus. Oregon has now tallied a total of 193,732 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There were 351 people being treated for COVID at Oregon hospitals and 88 patients in ICU beds on Thursday.

Another 30,037 new vaccine doses were added to Oregon’s immunization registry. To date, Oregon has administered a total of 1,881,250 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,437,343 first and second doses of Moderna and 116,551 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Oregon has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine in youth 12 and older and the state began administering the vaccine to eligible kids on Thursday.

“This is great news for Oregon children, parents and families. Vaccination is the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

Read more about the workgroup’s decision on the Oregon Health Authority blog in both English and Spanish.

The OHA said Oregon will be sending a shipment of 300,000 BinaxNOW rapid test kits to India to help the overwhelmed country identify cases quickly and efficiently.

Cases and deaths

The new cases reported Thursday were in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (14), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (6), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (16), Deschutes (80), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (40), Jefferson (9), Josephine (11), Klamath (23), Lake (1), Lane (49), Lincoln (6), Linn (35), Malheur (4), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (156), Polk (23), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (17), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (94) and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 2,559th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on March 28 and died on April 2 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,560th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on March 27 and died on April 14 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,561st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 12 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,562nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 15 and died on April 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,563rd COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,564th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Feb. 26 and died on March 30 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,565th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 10 and died on April 6 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,566th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 16 and died on April 18 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,567th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 11 and died on April 20 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,568th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 2 and died on March 31 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,569th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on April 1 and died on April 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,570th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,571st COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 12 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,572nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 6 and died on April 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.