1,440 new COVID cases reported in Oregon; death toll reaches 1,150

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 13 new deaths pertaining to the coronavirus Saturday, bringing Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,150.

The latest data provided by OHA also included a reported 1,440 new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 infections. Additionally, the agency noted the state’s 858th and 954th COVID-19 victims were the same person and totals have since been adjusted.

To date, Oregon has logged 92,839 cases of COVID-19.

All 13 of the the casualties in Saturday’s report were aged between 65 and 96 years old. More than half had underlying medical conditions.

Saturday’s figures come on the heels of the announcement that the U.S. will start receiving COVID-19 vaccines as early as Monday. Officials with Operation Warp Speed–the Trump administration’s vaccine development program–said trucks will roll out Sunday morning as shipping companies UPS and FedEx begin delivering Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the country. An additional 425 sites will get shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.

OHA welcomed the news in its report saying it is committed to working with hospitals and other health care providers throughout the state to distribute the vaccine quickly, efficiently and safely.

“This is truly an historic moment that we should celebrate,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen in the report. “But we’re far from being out of the woods in this pandemic. For most of us, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is several months away, and in that time we will see more cases and, tragically, more deaths. Everyone should have the opportunity to get the vaccine when it becomes available, so we need to keep doing our part to protect our families, our neighbors and ourselves by doubling down on the basic actions that keep the virus from spreading.”

The new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (37), Clackamas (99), Clatsop (8), Columbia (4), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (5), Deschutes (58), Douglas (11), Hood River (21), Jackson (65), Jefferson (24), Josephine (43), Klamath (47), Lake (4), Lane (109), Lincoln (6), Linn (43), Malheur (13), Marion (134), Morrow (5), Multnomah (307), Polk (20), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (36), Union (18), Wallowa (1), Wasco (8), Washington (256), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (32).