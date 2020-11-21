1,509 new COVID cases: Oregon logs another record-breaking total

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported a record number of daily COVID-19 confirmed/presumptive cases Saturday: 1,509.

The day’s total increased by 13% (203) from Friday’s record-breaking 1,306. To date, Oregon has recorded 63,668 cases of the virus.

Oregon’s tri-county region–Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties–represented more than half of the cases (759); Mutlnomah had 414 alone.

OHA also added seven new deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 819. All but one of the victims had underlying medical conditions:

-76-year-old Douglas County man

-84-year-old Jackson County man

-75-year-old Columbia County woman

-77-year-old Jackson County woman

-83-year-old Jackson County man with unconfirmed medical conditions

-86-year-old Washington County man

-85-year-old Jackson County woman

Saturday’s totals “reflect an accelerating spread of the virus across the state,” OHA said in its report. The grim numbers come a day after OHA Director Patrick Allen said the state was at a “tipping point” and warned that hospital capacity remained a concern.

The new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (22), Clackamas (122), Clatsop (5), Columbia (10), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (35), Douglas (37), Grant (11), Harney (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (63), Jefferson (8), Josephine (16), Klamath (20), Lake (7), Lane (87), Lincoln (4), Linn (45), Malheur (27), Marion (124), Morrow (10), Multnomah (414), Polk (42), Umatilla (40), Union (31), Wasco (14), Washington (223), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (60).