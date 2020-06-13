158 new virus cases, 1 death reported by Oregon officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials have reported one new COVID-19-related death in the state and 158 confirmed and presumed cases.

Saturday’s Oregon Health Authority report brings the statewide death toll to 174 and increases the total number of cases to 5,535.

Officials say the state’s 174’s death was a 87-year-old Umatilla County man. He tested positive on May 30 and died June 11 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Pendleton. He reportedly had underlying medical conditions.

Multnomah and Marion counties had the most cases of the novel coronavirus, with 47 and 21 respectively. Clackamas County had 17 cases, while Lincoln and Washington counties each had 14. Umatilla County had 13, while Hood River County had 10 cases.

The following counties had new reported cases in the single digits: Polk, seven; Jackson, three; Lane, three; Union, two; Jefferson, two; Columbia, one; Linn, one; Malheur, one; Morrow, one; Wasco, one.

Oregon Health Authority recently released a projection model that reported several scenarios since the state began reopening on May 15. The report’s worst-case scenario, based on a 15 percent transmission rate from May 15 to May 24 and a 20 percent transmission rate after May 25, projected about 14,000 more cumulative cases by July 3.

Washington

On Saturday, the Washington state Department of Health released its latest statewide situation report that indicates “increasing COVID-19 activity” in the state. The report raises concern with some eastern counties such as Benton, Franklin, Spokane, and Yakima, estimating that “cases and deaths in these counties will soon increase substantially if COVID-19 continues to spread at current levels.”

“The trends we’re seeing point to the critical importance of actions we can all take, like staying six feet apart and wearing cloth face coverings whenever we’re in public, as well as a need for increased response in these harder-hit areas,” said Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer at DOH.

Case count of the virus has, for the most part, been trending flat in western Washington, but small increases are being observed, according to the DOH.