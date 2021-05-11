16 new COVID deaths in Oregon; nearly 1.5M fully vaccinated

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported Tuesday that 16 more people with COVID-19 have died.

The state’s COVID death toll has now reached 2,549.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 660 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 192,416.

There were 345 people being treated for COVID-19 at hospitals across Oregon and 89 patients in ICU beds.

The OHA reported 34,415 new doses of COVID vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Oregon is now administering an average of 34,869 doses per day.

To date, Oregon has administered 1,850,101 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,413,162 first and second doses of Moderna and 113,436 single doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. A total of 1,490,512 people have completed a vaccine series and 1,994,968 people have had at least one dose.

Governor Kate Brown said Tuesday she is hoping to lift most COVID restrictions in the state once 70% of Oregonians ages 16 and older are vaccinated. She said this week will mark 2 million Oregonians receiving a first dose of a COVID vaccine – more than half the adult population. So far, 49% of the adult population has had their first dose, with 36% of the population fully vaccinated.

As part of the new goal of having 70% of the state vaccinated, Brown said that once a county has 65% of the population with a first dose, they have option to move to lower risk category starting May 21. The county also must submit a plan for closing the vaccine equity gap.

Brown said that masks and physical distancing may remain in effect, in line with CDC guidance.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (60), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Crook (10), Deschutes (64), Douglas (14), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (44), Jefferson (5), Josephine (12), Klamath (43), Lake (4), Lane (52), Linn (22), Malheur (4), Marion (57), Morrow (3), Multnomah (94), Polk (8), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (27), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (90), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (17).

Details about the 16 new deaths were not immediately available.