16 new COVID deaths; weekly cases still falling in Oregon

FILE – In this April 11, 2021, file photo, residents wearing masks walk in downtown Lake Oswego, Ore. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, April 27, 2021 rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors and she is moving 15 counties into extreme risk category, which imposes restrictions including banning indoor restaurant dining. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

The OHA said cases continued to decline for the sixth week in a row during the week of May 31 to June 6

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sixteen more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.

The latest deaths bring the state’s death toll to 2,716. OHA also reported 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, raising the state total to 203,933.

There were 164 people being treated for COVID at hospitals across Oregon and 36 patients in ICU beds.

The OHA said cases continued to decline for the sixth week in a row during the week of May 31 to June 6 with a total of 1,725 new cases reported in that time period representing a 26% decline from the previous week.

New hospitalizations also declined from 190 to 112 — the lowest number since September.

The positive test rate between May 31 and June 6 was 3.8% out of 72,443 tests. People 70 and older account for 398 hospitalizations and 75% of COVID-related deaths.

OHA reported 21,934 new doses of COVID vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday. Oregon is averaging 15,264 doses per day and has now administered 2,319,302 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,651,646 first and second doses of Moderna and 152,192 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 1,951,646 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series and there were 2,292,591 who have had at least one dose. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 93,444.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (37), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (19), Douglas (14), Gilliam (1), Grant (6), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (6), Josephine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (3) Linn (8), Malheur (7), Marion (40), Morrow (2), Multnomah (32), Polk (7), Umatilla (7), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Washington (14), Yamhill (7).

Information about the deaths reported Wednesday was not immediately available.