Brown chastises local leaders; 1682 new COVID cases

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the death toll from COVID-19 approaches 1500 and nearly 1700 new cases were reported Thursday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown chastised local leaders who plan to defy her executive orders about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It's unfortunate and irresponsible that some local politicians are choosing to willfully mislead business owners into jeopardizing public health and risking fines, instead of working with their communities to help stop the spread of COVID-19 so that we can reopen businesses, schools, and more quickly return to normal life," Brown said in a statement.

The COVID-19 death toll in Oregon increased to 1,477 on Thursday, health officials said, with the reports of 9 more deaths. Another 1,682 new confirmed and presumptive cases were also reported.

These latest deaths include:

An 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

An 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 12 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

A 72-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 29. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

An 80-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 21 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

A 62-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Dec. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

A 64-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

A 71-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 30 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

A 66-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 25 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

An 82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 30 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

The new cases raise the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 113,909. They were reported in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (22), Clackamas (140), Clatsop (4), Columbia (9), Coos (9), Crook (6), Curry (1), Deschutes (68), Douglas (21), Harney (3), Hood River (16), Jackson (103), Jefferson (32), Josephine (29), Klamath (34), Lake (2), Lane (120), Lincoln (11), Linn (56), Malheur (33), Marion (188), Morrow (10), Multnomah (336), Polk (39), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (144), Union (3), Wasco (11), Washington (184) and Yamhill (31).

There were 488 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Oregon — 33 fewer than Wednesday. There were 106 people in ICU bed — four fewer than the previous day.

Gov. Brown chastises local leaders

Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a statement Thursday in response to planned defiance of her COVID-19 executive orders. This is her full statement.

“Oregon’s health and safety measures are in place to protect Oregonians, save lives, and keep our hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19. Oregonians have made incredible sacrifices throughout this pandemic and, now, many communities across Oregon are reducing the spread of COVID-19 and moving into risk levels that allow restaurants and businesses to reopen to at least some indoor service.

“If businesses reopen too early and instead create new spikes in COVID-19 cases, the actions of a few business owners could set entire communities back and keep them in the Extreme Risk category for even longer.

“It’s unfortunate and irresponsible that some local politicians are choosing to willfully mislead business owners into jeopardizing public health and risking fines, instead of working with their communities to help stop the spread of COVID-19 so that we can reopen businesses, schools, and more quickly return to normal life.

“Let me be clear: Local elected officials do not have the authority under Oregon law to disregard my emergency orders or to authorize anyone else to do so. Any businesses that reopen in violation of state risk level requirements for their county will be subject to fines and enforcement. Undoubtedly, those same local elected officials who are encouraging businesses to fully reopen and flagrantly disregard public health are unlikely to have the backs of businesses when faced with fines and penalties, nor are they likely to be willing to be held responsible for the public health impacts their actions create.

“I am urging all Oregon businesses to put the health of their communities first by following the guidance we have in place for their counties. A large majority of businesses continue to do the right thing to protect their communities. However, when Oregonians don’t take COVID-19 seriously, and don’t take steps to reduce the spread of the disease, they put all of us at risk.

“I have directed Oregon OSHA and the OLCC to deploy all available resources to ensure businesses are in compliance. I expect enforcement agencies to continue to use an education first approach, but Oregonians need to understand that these rules are enforceable under law. For businesses that refuse to comply, OSHA and OLCC staff are empowered to take administrative action including issuing citations, fines, and Red Warning Notices if necessary.

“Oregon has led in our response to COVID-19, and help is on the way for struggling businesses. I proposed new resources for rent relief for businesses in the third special session, and I expect a new round of federal aid to be delivered soon. We can’t waiver in our response to the virus now, when the end is finally in sight and resources are on the way. We are better than this. As we head into the new year, I am asking all Oregonians, yet again, to commit to making smart choices and to take seriously their individual responsibilities during a public health emergency.”