17 new COVID-related deaths, 624 new cases reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 17 news COVID-related deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 2,019.
OHA also reported 624 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, bringing the state’s total to 146,741 cases.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 228, which is 10 fewer than Friday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, seven fewer than Friday.
As of now, 22,871 more Oregonians have received a vaccination dose, bringing the state’s total to 734,950 doses.
The 17 new deaths reported Saturday are as follows:
- A 97-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Jan. 31 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. It is uknown if he had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Jan. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Jan. 19 and died on Feb. 5 at St. Charles Bend hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Jan. 18 and died on Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 30 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old man in Curry County who died on Jan. 26 at his residence. It is unknown if he had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Feb. 4 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. It is unknown if he had underlying conditions.
- A 71-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died on Jan. 29 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
- A 63-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 29 at her residence. It is unknown if she had underlying conditions.
- A 65-year-old woman in Morrow County who tested positive on Jan. 10 and died on Feb. 2 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She did not have underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old man in Wallowa County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Jan. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 76-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Jan. 28 at her residence. It is unknown if she had underlying conditions.
- A 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Jan. 28 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,019th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Feb. 2 at her residence. It is unknown if she had underslying conditions.