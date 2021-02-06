17 new COVID-related deaths, 624 new cases reported in Oregon

Hospitalizations are down across the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 17 news COVID-related deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 2,019.

OHA also reported 624 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, bringing the state’s total to 146,741 cases.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 228, which is 10 fewer than Friday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, seven fewer than Friday.

As of now, 22,871 more Oregonians have received a vaccination dose, bringing the state’s total to 734,950 doses.

The 17 new deaths reported Saturday are as follows: