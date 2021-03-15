178 new COVID cases reported in Oregon

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The spread of COVID-19 in Oregon continued to decline with only 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Monday.

The state total now stands at 159,788.

Two new deaths were reported, bringing the state death toll to 2,324. 118 Oregonians remain hospitalized with the virus, with 23 of them in ICU beds.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,346,090 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,642,505 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (20), Coos (13), Curry (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (5), Harney (1), Jackson (22), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (11), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Marion (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (4), Washington (32) and Yamhill (1).

Oregon’s 2,323rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 2. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,324th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.