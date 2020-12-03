18th person with virus in Oregon Corrections custody dies

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a man who tested positive for the coronavirus while incarcerated at the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem has died.

The state Department of Corrections said in a news release Thursday the man described only as between 80 and 90 died at a local hospital on Monday.

He was the 18th person in state corrections custody to die after testing positive.

In the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report released Wednesday, a catalog of active outbreaks lists three state correctional facilities with the most cumulative cases including Snake River, Eastern Oregon, and Oregon State.

Since Nov. 18, the report says over 1,200 COVID-19 cases have been recorded at the facilities.