19 Oregon counties record COVID cases Monday

No deaths were recorded in Monday report from OHA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Monday report from the Oregon Health Authority showed decidedly fewer cases of new/confirmed COVID-19 just days after a daily record of cases was recorded.

There were 181 cases recorded in 19 Oregon counties, OHA said. No deaths were recorded, leaving the death toll unchanged at 547 since the pandemic began.

Lane County recorded the most new cases in this report, 26, followed by Washington County (24 and Multnomah County (21.)

The other counties with cases are: Benton (4), Clackamas (13), Clatsop (5), Columbia (8), Deschutes (13), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (6), Malheur (6), Marion (12), Morrow (6), Polk (2), Umatilla (11), Wasco (4) and Yamhill (5).

The overall number of cases in Oregon now stands at 32,994.

On Friday, Oregon recorded its all-time daily high with 457 cases. The following days added 277 and 242 cases.