192 additional cases of COVID in Oregon, no new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority logged 192 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Monday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 23,451.

The state’s death toll–which stands at 388–remained unchanged amid no new virus-related deaths reported from the agency.

The new cases reported Monday were from following counties: Clackamas (12), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (6), Douglas (2), Jackson (17), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (11), Marion (30), Multnomah (57), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (1), Washington (23), and Yamhill (4).

OHA to report on PPE supply in hospitals

On Tuesday, OHA said it will start reporting on supplies and inventory of personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals and medical facilities across Oregon.

The information will be published as part of the hospital capacity report issued every week. Gathering and reporting this information will ensure there is sufficient supply of this critically important equipment.