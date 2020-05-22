1st Oregon prison inmate dies from COVID-19

148 inmates and 38 employees have tested positive across 14 Oregon institutions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon officials have reported the state’s first prison inmate to die from COVID-19.

The Department of Corrections did not identify the person on Thursday but said he was between the ages of 50 and 60 and was being held at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem. He died at a hospital.

A total of 148 inmates and 38 employees have tested positive across 14 institutions statewide to date. Jails and prisons are disinfecting common areas several times a day and have put safety precautions in place.

Staff and inmates are also given two masks made by inmates through the Oregon Correctional Enterprises Program.