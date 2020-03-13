2 more COVID-19 cases in Clark Co; Inslee shutters all schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Clark County.
The first case was confirmed on March 6. The two new cases make this the third case in the county.
Officials say the two new patients are both in their 80s. They are a married couple who live in separate long-term care facilities but had close contact.
As of March 12, there were 10 people with tests pending in the county. Three were under supervision.
Governor Jay Inslee announced on Friday a statewide closure of all K-12 schools through at least April 24.
Clark County is holding a press conference at 2 pm.
