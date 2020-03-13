1  of  12
Closings
CLASS Academy Corvallis Sch. Dist. Lebanon Community Schools Mannahouse Christian Academy Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. Parkrose Sch. Dist. Serendipity Center Silver Falls Sch. Dist. St. Joseph Catholic School - Vancouver Tigard-Tualatin Sch. Dist. Tualatin Early Childhood Center Vernonia Sch. Dist.

2 more COVID-19 cases in Clark Co; Inslee shutters all schools

Coronavirus

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Clark County.

The first case was confirmed on March 6. The two new cases make this the third case in the county.

Officials say the two new patients are both in their 80s. They are a married couple who live in separate long-term care facilities but had close contact.

As of March 12, there were 10 people with tests pending in the county. Three were under supervision.

Governor Jay Inslee announced on Friday a statewide closure of all K-12 schools through at least April 24.

Clark County is holding a press conference at 2 pm.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget