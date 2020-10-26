2 more COVID-19 deaths, 339 cases reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials announced two more deaths and another 339 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The state’s total death toll is now at 655, while the total number of cases is at 42,436, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The Oregon residents who died have been identified as a 61-year-old Douglas County man and a 96-year-old Washington County woman; both had underlying conditions.

Multnomah County, which was added back to the state’s Watch list on Friday, registered the most new cases on Monday, with 90; it was followed by Washington and Clackamas counties with 56 and 41 cases, respectively. Marion and Lane counties, which are also on the Watch list, registered 40 and 37 new cases on Monday as well, while Jackson and Deschutes counties reported 15 and 10 cases, respectively.

All of the other counties that reported cases on Monday had case counts in the single digits: Benton (1); Clatsop (1); Columbia (7); Coos (8); Crook (2); Douglas (1); Josephine (1); Klamath (1); Lake (2); Linn (7); Malheur (2); Polk (4); Sherman (1); Umatilla (5); Union (1); and Yamhill (6).