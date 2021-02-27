2 more COVID-19 deaths, 455 new cases reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon were reported by officials on Saturday.

Oregon Health Authority says Saturday’s deaths brings the statewide toll to 2,208. Health officials also reported 455 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total 155,315.

The two deaths reported on Saturday were of a 92-year-old Jackson County man and a 61-year-old Josephine County man. Both had reported underlying conditions.

The county with the most reported cases on Saturday was Washington County, with 73 cases, followed by Jackson County, which reported 67. The other county reported cases are as follows: Baker (6), Benton (7), Clackamas (35), Columbia (13), Coos (42), Curry (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (16), Hood River (4), Jefferson (4), Josephine (9), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (29), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (7), Marion (43), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Polk (12), Umatilla (12), Union (3), Wasco (1), Yamhill (6).

Meanwhile, OHA reported more than 32,200 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immunization registry on Saturday, bringing the total number of first and second vaccine doses to 943,692. More than 1.1 million doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon, according to the health agency.