2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority said they include a 73-year-old Douglas County man who had underlying conditions and a 55-year-old Umatilla County man. It’s unclear at this time whether he had underlying conditions.

OHA also reported 336 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (7), Clackamas (20), Columbia (5), Coos (15), Curry (8), Deschutes (17), Douglas (19), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (1), Josephine (14), Klamath (9), Lane (28), Linn (12), Malheur (2), Marion (38), Morrow (2), Multnomah (47), Polk (10), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (8), Union (6), Washington (38) and Yamhill (8).

Oregon has now seen a total of 154,878 cases. The state’s death toll stands at 2,206.

There were 152 people being treated for COVID-19 at Oregon hospitals on Friday, including 34 patients in ICU beds.

OHA reported 30,594 new vaccine doses were added to the state’s immunization registry, raising Oregon’s cumulative total to 911,648 first and second doses. To date, 1,177,945 doses have been delivered to sites across the state.

OHA noted on Friday that a server error caused a large number of electronic laboratory reports to be processed after business hours on Thursday. Therefore, Friday’s test counts include all of these reports received the previous day and case numbers are lower than expected since local health departments weren’t able to create cases from positive reports received after hours.