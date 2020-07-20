2 new deaths reported, Oregon nears 15K COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s death toll from the coronavirus reach 262 after the Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths Monday.

OHA tallied 277 new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily report, bringing the state total to 14,847 cases. The pace is set to put Oregon over 15,000 cases as early as Tuesday, according to data provided.

The two deaths reported were both Marion County men aged 76 and 92. Both men had underlying medical conditions.

Week to week data released by OHA showed the positive test rate of 5.8% did not change. Of the 39,301 tests from July 13 through July 18, 2,292 were reported positive.

The new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Clackamas (11), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (2), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (5), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (2), Malheur (10), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (85), Polk (1), Umatilla (41), Washington (38), Yamhill (6).