A package of Pfizer COVID vaccines at OHSU, December 15, 2020 (Courtesy)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — OHSU is opening new vaccination and testing sites at two of their campuses starting this week.

OHSU’s Marquam Hill Campus began drive-thru and appointment-only testing Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the clinic on the South Waterfront campus is taking vaccination appointments beginning Monday, January 24.

Both sites will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here for more testing sites from the Oregon Health Authority’s list.